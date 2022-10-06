UPDATE:– One lane is now open.

Chuck Hitt with the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News the driver sustained minor injuries.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Dispatchers say I-77 South is expected to be closed for hours in Jackson County, West Virginia.

Jackson County dispatchers tell us a tractor-trailer rollover has closed I-77 south between Ripley and Fairplane.

Dispatchers say traffic is being diverted off the interstate at the Ripley exit.

Chuck Hitt (Ripley VFD) emailed me back and said one lane is open for now, have to unload the trailer before they flip it back over.



Driver had minor injuries and was not transported.

