I-77 southbound lanes blocked after tractor-trailer rollover in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Jackson County, West Virginia emergency dispatch officials say a tractor-trailer rollover accident has blocked the southbound lanes of I-77 at the 117 mile-marker between the Goldtown and Sissonville exits.
Emergency crews are on the scene. There is no word on injuries at this time or how long the southbound lanes will be blocked.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
