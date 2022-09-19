UPDATE (11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19): According to the Ripley Fire Department, the driver of the truck was transported by helicopter to a hospital. There is no word on his condition.

One northbound lane has reopened.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—All lanes of I-77 northbound are closed near Ravenswood after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Jackson County dispatch confirms that a tractor-trailer overturned in the roadway, and someone is currently trapped in the vehicle.

There is no word on what the truck was hauling or if anyone is injured.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.