UPDATE (3:17 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26): Jackson County Dispatch says that both lanes of I-77N are back open at this time.

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Both northbound lanes of I-77 near Ripley are closed due to an accident.

Jackson County Dispatch says that crews are trying to clean up after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled fuel on the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.