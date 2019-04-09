I-79 southbound closed after tractor-trailer rollover

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — Traffic is being diverted off of I-79 southbound as crews work to clear a tractor-trailer rollover crash.

The crash happened aroudn 12:30 A.M. at the Big Chimney exit ramp.

Both lanes of I-79 southbound are closed between Elkview and Big Chimney.

Soutbound traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at Elkview and back onto the interstate at Big Chimney.

According to dispatch, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is no word on how long the closure is expected to last, but crews on the scene say they hope to have more lnaes back open before morning traffic picks up.

The truck was carrying olives, peppers, olive oil, and pickles.