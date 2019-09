KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – All lanes of I-79 Northbound were shut down after a UPS truck collided with a log truck. It happened shortly before 4:30 am, September 6th, 2019 near mile marker 7 passed the Big Chimney exit. No injuries were reported.

