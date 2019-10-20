I-79N slow lane reopened following accident near Big Chimney exit

CREDE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The northbound slow lane of I-79 has reopened at the 5-mile marker near the Big Chimney exit in Crede following to an accident that occurred shortly before 5 p.m.

Emergency dispatch says one person was transported for minor injuries. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and the Pinch Fire Department responded to the scene.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories