CREDE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The northbound slow lane of I-79 has reopened at the 5-mile marker near the Big Chimney exit in Crede following to an accident that occurred shortly before 5 p.m.
Emergency dispatch says one person was transported for minor injuries. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and the Pinch Fire Department responded to the scene.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Cincinnati’s new bearcat mascot needs a name
- 2 killed in interstate accident in Wheeling
- I-79N slow lane reopened following accident near Big Chimney exit
- 3 soldiers killed, 3 injured in crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia
- 2 teens killed, another wounded in Kentucky shooting
- Three arrested following Charleston robbery
- Smashing pumpkins: Oregon Zoo pachyderms go to work
- Ugly Sweater Pop-Tarts hit stores for the holiday season
- Fire destroys abandoned house in Barboursville
- Bridge Day 2019 is a national holiday for extreme sports enthusiasts