I-79N slow lane reopened following accident near Big Chimney exit

CREDE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The northbound slow lane of I-79 has reopened at the 5-mile marker near the Big Chimney exit in Crede following to an accident that occurred shortly before 5 p.m.

Emergency dispatch says one person was transported for minor injuries. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and the Pinch Fire Department responded to the scene.

