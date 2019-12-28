Ohio Governor encourages responsible driving for holiday travel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWK) – Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he wants lawmakers to make distracted driving a primary offense in the Buckeye State, and one of the reasons why is because traffic deaths on Ohio roads are up this year compared to last year.

The cars currently on Ohio’s highways might be safer than in years past, but the same can’t be said about the drivers behind the wheel.

There have been 1,119 traffic fatalities this year, an increase from last year’s total of 1,068.

“2019 has been the fourth-highest year for traffic fatalities on Ohio’s highways, and the year isn’t even complete,” said DeWine.

During a recent press conference, the governor and the Ohio State Highway Patrol said one of the reasons for the increase in fatalities is distracted driving and the use of cell phones.



“Answering your phone while driving, texting while driving, looking at social media while driving. . . people in Ohio are dying as a direct result of that,” said DeWine.

In 2018 there were 13,713 crashes in Ohio as a result of distracted driving, resulting in 51 deaths. Governor DeWine said over the last five years between Christmas and New Year’s Day, distracted driving has caused more than 1,100 crashes, resulting in two deaths.

“I am asking all Ohioans to put their smartphones down, or at least turn off your notification while you drive. . . do this for the rest of the year. . . make safe driving your New Year’s resolution,” said DeWine.

The governor said this is the time of the year when families come together, and “sadly” this also the most dangerous time of year on Ohio’s highways. DeWine is urging passengers to hold drivers accountable and help prevent distracted driving by monitoring GPS and reading and writing text messages for drivers.

DeWine is also asking Ohio State Highway Patrol, “to an put intense focus on distracted driving over the holidays once again.”

“. . . Our goal isn’t to write tickets. Our goal is to keep everyone on Ohio’s roadways safe,” said Col. Richard Fambro, Superintendent of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Right now texting while driving in Ohio is illegal, but it is a secondary offense meaning a distracted driver has to pulled over for another moving violation first. DeWine wants state lawmakers to make it a primary offense with a much stiffer penalty.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol:

As a reminder, Ohio law bans all electronic wireless communication device usage for drivers under 18. Texting while driving is illegal for all drivers and is a secondary offense for adults 18 and above.

In October 2018, Ohio passed a law to enhance the penalty for specific moving violations when the driver was distracted. Offenders who are found guilty can either pay a fee of $100 .

