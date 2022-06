BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The eastbound lanes of I-64 were shut down for a time this morning near Barboursville following a vehicle crash.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened around 8:01 a.m., Thursday, June 2, this morning near the 17 mile marker of I-64 when a vehicle allegedly hit a guardrail.

Dispatchers say at least one person has been taken for medical treatment, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.