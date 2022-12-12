KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Traffic changes to I-64 West in Kanawha County will cause some major traffic congestion on the interstate tonight.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, crews will close the two right westbound lanes of I-64 tonight, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 between mile markers 46.5 and 44.45 near the Nitro exit. Officials say starting Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, 2022, only two of the westbound lanes of I-64 will be open in the area of the Nitro exit.

The WVDOT says while the existing Nitro exit lane is closed for construction of a new exit ramp and bridge, traffic taking the Nitro exit, also known as Exit 45, will access the current ramp from the westbound slow lane of I-64. According to the WVDOT, I-64 will remain at two lanes through the area until the project is completed in 2024.

Throughout the duration of the construction project, the speed limit through the work zone will be 55 miles per hour, according to the WVDOT.

The WVDOT is warning drivers that there may be delays during peak traffic times.

The new ramp is part of the larger project to widen I-64 to six lanes between Nitro and the US 35 exit, which also includes constructing the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge and demolishing the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge to construct a new bridge on a portion of its pilings, according to the WVDOT.

Officials say once the overall project is complete, the new bridge will carry westbound traffic and the rebuilt Donald M. Legg Memorial bridge will carry eastbound traffic.