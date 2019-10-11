CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Both northbound lanes of I77 on the West Virginia Turnpike are shut down following a vehicle fire near the 80.5 mile-marker.
The fire began in the cab of a tractor-trailer carrying an empty box truck. Multiple crews responded to the scene, and have extinguished the fire. Emergency Management dispatch says the road will remain closed until further notice.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Two teens arrested, charged in connection with death of photographer in Hocking Hills State Park
- I77 northbound lanes closed following vehicle fire
- Missing nearly 70 years, war hero coming home
- Baker creates wedding cake in shape, size of deer
- Man dies in Charleston house fire
- Ben Salango announces for West Virginia Governor
- Ohio University marching band accused of hazing
- Marshall University sorority issued cease and desist order
- On Purpose Project aims to help everyone explore their passion
- Owners of Charlie Brown song sue Dollywood