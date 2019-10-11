I77 northbound lanes closed following vehicle fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Both northbound lanes of I77 on the West Virginia Turnpike are shut down following a vehicle fire near the 80.5 mile-marker.

The fire began in the cab of a tractor-trailer carrying an empty box truck. Multiple crews responded to the scene, and have extinguished the fire. Emergency Management dispatch says the road will remain closed until further notice.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

