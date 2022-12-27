KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One lane of I-77 South is closed in Kanawha County after a crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened near the 87-mile marker in the Chesapeake area when a vehicle struck the retaining wall. Dispatchers say a second vehicle then allegedly struck that vehicle.

West Virginia 511 says the left lane of I-77S is shut down due to the crash.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.

The West Virginia State Police, Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department and Kanawha County EMS are on scene.