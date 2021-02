CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- West Virginia is seeing significant signs of improvement in its COVID-19 numbers including a decline in newly reported and active COVID-19 cases.

Health officials say four more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of a 78-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year-old male from Webster County, a 76-year-old female from Raleigh County, and a 77-year-old male from Kanawha County.