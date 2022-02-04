Ice-covered car? Here’s what to do

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Ice and snow coming down and freezing temperatures are coating many parts of the Tri-State in ice, including vehicles parked outside.

Ice covering vehicles can cause damage if it’s not properly removed. Officials with AAA are sharing some tips to get the ice off your vehicle.

Officials say there are some do’s and don’ts to get the ice off of your windows and windshield. Drivers should use their car’s heater and defroster to help melt the ice. AAA says you should never attempt to pour hot water on the windshield because it can cause the glass to break. Officials also add that you should not use your windshield wipers to scrape ice from the windshield because it will cause damage to the blades.

The heater and defroster in your car are also the best options to help if your windshield wipers are frozen to the windshield. Another tip from AAA is when you arrive at your destination, pull the windshield wipers away from the windshield to prevent them from refreezing.

If your windows are frozen, do not push the power window buttons because it can break both the mechanics inside the door and the window itself. AAA also reminds drivers that they should never use water to try to thaw a frozen lock, but should use deicing products to try to thaw out the lock. AAA says using the heat from a hair dryer or lighter to heat the key can also help.

Drivers are urged to use caution on the road amid winter weather conditions if they must travel, including slowing down and keeping plenty of space between you and other vehicles.