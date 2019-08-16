ICE raids Tortilla Factory in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers raided the Tortilla Factory, a restaurant in Barboursville, West Virginia, on Friday, August 16, 2019, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. Sheriff Zerkle says the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office was not involved.

Details about the raid are limited at this time but a sign hung on the door of the restaurant reads, “Hungry? Thank ICE. Montani Semper Liberi.”

A bystander near the restaurant tells WOWK 13 News that he saw ICE officers with employees around 9:30 AM and another person says he believes this is the third time the restaurant has had to close its doors for employing undocumented workers.

Earlier on Friday, Andrew Stacy, the communications manager with the City of Morgantown, said that the Morgantown Police Department was notified last week that ICE would be operating in the area. ICE did not provide any further details about the nature of the work it would be doing or on the time frame for that work, according to Stacy. The Morgantown Police Department is not assisting ICE with its operations, said Stacy.

