Ice storm causes trees to crash down on animal rescue center

ONA, WV (WOWK) — Little Victories Animal Rescue in Cabell County experienced dangerous ice and snow that took them by storm.

“We have had a lot of trees come down so we have just been cutting them and moving them around so we can get to the dogs and make sure they are okay,” said Cara Paraska, Little Victories Animal Rescue Kennel Tech.

With more than 15 trees down on their property, thousands of dollars worth of fencing and animal shelters were destroyed.

“We can replace it…it’s just money now that gets taken away from saving animals. It is just heartbreaking,” said Joshua Morrison, Little Victories Animal Rescue Site Supervisor.

But they were thankful that all 70 animals on the property were not harmed.

“It’s crazy how many trees went down and hit kennels and cottages….and all the dogs were okay,” said Paraska.

Fallen trees also blocked roads and hit power lines. This caused electricity and heat to be off for days and the property to run off of expensive generators.

Volunteers are working hard to keep tails wagging and make sure animals are warm and fed.

“It’s just hard. We’ll get through it…we always do,” said Morrison.

Volunteers say it is their little victory that they were able to keep the animals safe during this storm.