Iconic Charleston neighborhood making a big comeback

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — There is a beehive of activity in Charleston’s Elk City neighborhood. An area that was blighted and depressed just a few years ago, is coming back with a vengeance. New businesses are opening, and more are coming. Construction is underway at a popular Mexican restaurant, to make one of the largest outdoor dining and entertainment venues in Charleston.

“The whole community is coming together, and businesses like us are popping up, growing, trying to make it prettier and nicer and more comfortable,” said Julia Gonzalez, who along with her husband Frank are co-owners, of Mi Cocina de Amor and Gonzoburger.

Public art – including huge murals – is suddenly all over the place, and more is being planned. C. Anthony Parker was so inspired he moved his auto detaining business into Elk City on July first.

“Business has been awesome. People are actually coming by referral. Once they come and give us a try, they’re seeing we do excellent work and they’re telling their friends and family members,” said C. Anthony Parker, owner, Elk City Auto Spa.

And with more businesses opening, shoppers are coming back too. A group known as Charleston Main Streets is helping promote the area, and people want to see the success expand to other economically challenged communities in West Virginia.

“It does a lot for the city. It will bring people in Charleston more. There will be more businesses coming in here. It’ll be a positive thing,” said Jim Eblin, an Elk City Resident

It’s hoped that state and federal enterprise zone funding will added to the private investment that is already fueling the rebirth of Elk City and other neighborhoods.

On Saturday Elk City will host “Octoberwest,” which is the largest October Fest celebration in all of West Virginia. And its a chance to show off all the economic development success here.