ICYMI: Blenko Glass postpones WV Day event

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – Blenko Glass recently announced it will postpone its West Virginia Day celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Company officials say the COVID-19 pandemic impeded the production of the annual West Virginia Birthday piece. Because of this, the company decided to postpone the event, originally scheduled for today.

Company officials say they plan to offer the Birthday piece after Labor Day this year. Details will be released as they become available.

