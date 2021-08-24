Identities of those found dead in Mink Shoals released

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation of three people found dead in Mink Shoals on Monday continues on Tuesday. The identities of the deceased have now been released.

29-year-old Donald “DJ” Thomas, of Charleston, is thought to be the apparent suspect as he was found dead at the scene with the presumed murder/suicide weapon (a firearm) next to him.

Also found deceased inside the Elkdale Drive home, was 24-year-old Alicia Thomas, of Charleston and their five-year-old daughter Myra Thomas. Their one-year-old daughter Lona Thomas is said to be recovering after surgery in Cincinnati. Police say that a bullet was removed from her head during surgery, and she is currently in critically stable condition in the hospital’s ICU.

One of the seven 911 calls that had been previously made from this residence prior to these gun deaths was related to domestic violence. This call took place in February.

The other six calls were related to financial crimes, harassment, neighbor disputes, and one from Mr. Thomas reporting gunshots heard outside the home.

Autopsies will be performed on the three deceased on Tuesday, and those autopsies will be used along with other evidence to establish estimated times of death.

Police say that the bodies were discovered by local relatives.