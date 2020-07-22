Cabell County Schools working to get children caught up on their immunizations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — With plans of resuming the school year on Sept. 8, 2020 Cabell County Schools are now working closely with health officials so children have the opportunity to get caught up with their immunizations.

The event set for Wednesday, July 22, 2020, will go on at Huntington East Middle School from 9 a.m. until 3 p,m. It’s the second of four scheduled immunization clinics thanks to a partnership between Cabell County Schools and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Parents are asked to bring their children’s proof of insurance and any immunization records they may have. Shots will still be provided at no cost if a child does not have insurance.

While walk-ups are encouraged, officials say using the drive-thru method they’ll have set up is highly encouraged.

Health officials say if you or someone in your home has had contact with any person under testing for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, you should vaccinate at a different time.

The next shot clinic is set for Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Barboursville Middle School.

