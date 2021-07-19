Impairment suspected in crash that ejected 5-year-old, injured two more children

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Three children are injured along with the driver of a vehicle in a serious crash this evening.

The crash was reported on State Route 104 near State Route 73 in the McDermott area of Scioto County Monday evening just before 7 p.m.

Investigators say that Jessica Copely, 28, of Lucasville was driving a minivan at a high rate of speed southbound on Route 104, when she drove off the left side of the road and struck multiple trees.

A five-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Copely and two more children has to be rescued from the vehicle by rescuers.

Copely and two children were transported to SOMC possible serious injuries. The passenger was flown by AirEvac to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Impairment is suspected in the crash but it remains under investigation.