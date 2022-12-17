ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the upgraded public boating and fishing site at St. Albans Roadside Park will open on Monday.

The site was closed in September for over $1 million in upgrades, which included repaving the access road and parking lot, stabilizing the launch ramp, and installing an ADA-compliant dock.

(Photo courtesy of the WVDNR)

(Photo courtesy of the WVDNR)

WVDNR Direct Brett McMillion says the Kanawha River is a popular boating and fishing site. He expects the St. Albans community will get good use out of the upgraded site for many years.

Officials will hold a special dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. on Monday for the new public boat launch and lower parking lot.

“Bring your fishing gear and enjoy a day on the water with friends and family,” the WVDNR says on Facebook.

For more information about public access sites, click here. To purchase a West Virginia fishing license, click here.