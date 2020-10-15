Improvements to fall trout stocking method; WVDNR adds lakes to stocking list

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice has directed the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) to implement additional improvements to its fall trout stocking method.

Anglers will have more opportunities to enjoy West Virginia fishing trips this year, with the addition of two lakes to the stocking schedule, and with trout being stocked in state parks and forests so families and children have more opportunities to get outside and fish for trout.

“We have so many families with young children getting out and exploring, seeing just how spectacular West Virginia is in the fall, and they’re visiting our state parks and forests in record numbers,” Gov. Justice said. “This is an exciting way for our children to make memories that will last a lifetime by giving them more opportunities to catch a big fish in one of our beautiful lakes.”

Traditional trout stocking will begin in streams across West Virginia on Monday, Oct. 19. Then, on Saturday, Oct. 24, the WVDNR will stock additional trout in lakes at state parks and forests. These waters include the new locations of Pendleton Lake at Blackwater Falls State Park and Pipestem Lake at Pipestem Resort State Park, as well as the following lakes:

Coopers Rock Lake at Coopers Rock State Forest

Seneca Lake at Seneca State Forest

Watoga Lake at Watoga State Park

Cacapon Lake at Cacapon Resort State Park

During the two-week season, WVDNR fisheries staff will stock trout in a total of 39 lakes and streams around the state.

Last April, Gov. Justice directed the WVDNR to begin spreading out over longer sections of streams for trout stocking, allowing for fish to be available to anglers at many new and exciting locations.

“This is now the second time in two years that Governor Justice has made significant improvements to the way we stock trout so more West Virginians can enjoy great fishing in more places than ever,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “West Virginia’s wonderful lakes and streams already provide some of the best fishing opportunities, so it’s exciting when we can use our stocking program to make the experience even better for anglers and their families.”

Fall trout stocking also coincides with several hunting seasons, which gives hunters and anglers plenty of options for outdoor adventures in October.

“The neat part about it is that a lot of folks can hunt in the morning and still have an opportunity to fish in the afternoon,” said Jim Hedrick, hatchery program manager for the WVDNR. “One of the safest places to be right now is the outdoors, so this provides a great opportunity to get outside and have something fun to do.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the online stocking report will not be updated and anglers are asked to maintain a safe physical distance from stocking personnel and other anglers.

While fishing for trout, all anglers 15 and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and valid form of identification. To learn more about West Virginia’s fishing regulations, visit www.wvdnr.gov. To purchase a fishing license and trout stamps, visit www.wvfish.com.

