LOUISA, KY (WOWK) – The lyrics of a popular country song are turning into a case of Criminal Mischief in Louisa, Kentucky.

The Louisa Police Department is looking for the person or persons who took to the old Foodland building to write “Billy Bob Loves Charlene” in letters approximately three foot high, and painted in none other than the color John Deere Green.

While it’s unclear if the incident happened in the midnight hour, as in the late country star Joe Diffie’s hit song “John Deere Green,” it certainly happened on a hot summer night. Police posted a photo of the vandalized building to Facebook asking for help from the public identifying the culprit(s) on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Authorities have not determined if there is a paint that will cover it. There is no word from citizens in the area if they believe the culprit(s) should have used red or if it looks good to Charlene.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Louisa Police Department at 606-638-4058 or at info@louisapd.org.