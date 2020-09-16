In-person classes are back on for Mingo County Schools

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Mingo County school officials say in-person classes will start Thursday, Sept. 17.

According to the Mingo County Board of Education Facebook page, Mingo County is now designated gold in part of Gov. Jim Justice’s recent change to the School Alert System map on the West Virginia Department of Education website.

County school officials say, however, Friday will remain a remote learning day.

Athletic contests may resume on Wednesday, Sept. 16 under the WVSSAC guidelines, according to the Mingo County BOE.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the WVDE said yesterday counties moving into the gold category would be able to move to an in-person instructional model with restrictions including face coverings at all times for grades 3-12. Fayette County has also announced they will begin in person classes Thursday, Sept. 17.

