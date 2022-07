PINCH, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of Indian Creek Road at the Big Chimney bridge are closed for a large fallen tree and powerlines in the roadway, according to Pinch Volunteer Fire Department.

(Photo courtesy of Pinch VFD)

(Photo courtesy of Pinch VFD)

The road will be closed for an unknown amount of time, Pinch VFD says.

They all drivers to find an alternate route as American Electric Power works to clear the scene.