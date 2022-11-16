A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An Indiana woman was sentenced in federal court in West Virginia for bank fraud and identity theft on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Stefanie Wells, of Jasonville, Indiana, will serve two years and six months in prison and then two years of supervised release.

Court documents say that Wells wrote checks from stolen checkbooks in Mount Hope, Beaver, Beckley, and Montgomery.

Wells also attempted to cash checks from a stolen checkbook at banks in Charleston, Beckley, and Summersville, but she was unsuccessful, according to court records.

Wells will pay $10,100 in restitution.