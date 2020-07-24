Infant in critical condition after shooting

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – An infant is in critical condition after a shooting in Gallia County.
The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. on Double Creek Road.
Deputies say an infant was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a Huntington area trauma center.
One person is in custody.
We will provide more details on this shooting as new details become available.
