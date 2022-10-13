CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Inflation continued to kick Americans in the gut in September leaving many families wondering how they are going to get by.

According to the U.S. Labor Department core inflation has hit its highest rate since 1982. People in the Charleston area Thursday said the grim numbers are impacting their day to day life.

“Well every time you go to the grocery store or just go for a meal out or just taking a little four day vacation it just knocks your socks off, the cost of everything,” said Wayne Appenzellar from Martinsburg, WV.

From small purchases to big ones daily life is costing substantially more these days. For the Appenzellar family it has meant putting off retirement and Carol Appenzellar having to go back to work.

“We’ve been through the cycles through the years and nothing has been this bad,” Carol said.

The Consumer Price Index rose 8.2% through September driven by higher costs for food, rent and other items. It is leaving people feeling nervous and uneasy while wondering how much worse things are going to get before they get better.

“I pray a lot, you know. I mean and just take deep breaths and put one foot in front of the other and hope for the best,” Carol said.