Influx in firework sales in the Mountain State

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – The 4th of July is less than two weeks away, and celebrations this year will be a little different because of COVID-19.

But, for local firework stands … that’s a good thing!

“We’re going on 10 years of being in the firework business,” said Realynn McCamick, an employee at Nitro Fireworks.

Even though the employees of Nitro Fireworks have worked with fireworks for about a decade, this store only opened its doors last year; and COVID-19 created a lot of uncertainty for them.

“At first, we were pretty worried about it,” said Rebecca Sams, another Nitro Fireworks employee. “We’re worried there was going to be a decrease because we didn’t know if people would want to come out.”

But as event after event got canceled across the nation, and here in the Mountain State, Nitro Fireworks began to see their sales skyrocket.

“With professional shows being canceled, and no large groups allowed, backyard fireworks are in,” McCamick said.

This is creating a large influx in customers, and revenue.

“We’ve had a lot of early sales. So we’ve had a lot of people come in who are browsing earlier, they’re shopping earlier, maybe spending more than they normally would,” McCamick said.

“We’ve had a lot of new customers too! Like people we didn’t see last year, which is a good thing,” says Sams.

Nitro is also holding a giveaway, where you can enter to win one of the package deals.

Employees are advising you come get your fireworks soon, because they’re only going to get busier.

