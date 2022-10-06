LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car accident last week is no longer on a ventilator and is improving, his father tells 13 News.

Marty Hurley says that his son Dustin Hurley had surgery Wednesday.

Dustin is a lieutenant with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County. He is also an EMT with Boone County EMS.

He was injured in a single vehicle car accident on Friday, September 30.

Thursday night a vigil will be held for Dustin at the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department at 7 p.m.

His father tells 13 News that the support of the community “has been overwhelming” and that the family is “overcome by it.”