LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been rescued after falling in a mountainous area in Logan County.

According to the City of Logan Fire Department, the crews responded to the call around 12:06 p.m. regarding a 72-year-old man who was injured while out hunting for deer antlers along Route 17 near Ethel.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Logan FD Fire Captain Steve Trent says the man was alone and was able to call 911 himself. Trent says while out hunting for deer antlers, the man slipped and fell about 20 feet down on the mountain.

According to Trent, crews located the man about half a mile from the roadway and approximately 500 meters from the top of the mountain. The LFD says to reach him, they used a specialized/technical low-angle rope rescue.

Trent says the man had some head injuries and a possible neck injury and was flown to a hospital in Huntington for medical treatment.