LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter and EMT injured in a car crash in September was escorted back home after three weeks of surgery, and physical and occupational therapy.

Dustin Hurley, a volunteer Lieutenant for the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT with Boone County EMS, was surprised as firefighters, officers and EMTs escorted him back home.

His father, Marty Hurley, says they prayed for this day and are overwhelmed by the community’s support.

Lt. Hurley was at CAMC after the car crash on Sept. 30.