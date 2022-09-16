UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022) – Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller has confirmed one person has died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 2 this afternoon.

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders say “several” people in Mason County were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash.

According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, about one-quarter mile from Roosevelt Elementary School on Route 2.

As of 5:20 p.m., dispatchers said crews were finishing cleaning the scene and traffic would begin moving momentarily.

WOWK 13 News is working to learn more about how many people were injured in the crash. There is no word at this time on the extent of any injuries or what caused the crash.