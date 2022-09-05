MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were injured in a crash on Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near Rayburn Road on Route 2, also known as Ripley Road. People in the area say they were detoured around the scene while traveling that route earlier today, and say they saw multiple emergency vehicles on scene.

Dispatchers say two vehicles were towed from the scene.

There is no word at this time on the number of people involved or the conditions of those injured. WOWK 13 News is working to get more details and will update you as this story develops.