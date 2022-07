FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Facility was taken to the hospital after being injured by two other inmates.

Officials say the incident happened on Thursday.

The two inmates who started the incident were taken away from the area and the victim was taken to the hospital.

They say the victim was taken back to the prison on Saturday.

The names involved have not been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.