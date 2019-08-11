Escaped Galia County inmate captured

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – An inmate is back in custody after escaping the Gallia County Jail on Sunday.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Richard Clements, 41, was taken into custody in Circleville, Ohio on Monday, August 12th, 2019, by the United States Marshal Service.

Sheriff Champlin says on Sunday, August 11th, 2019 at around 5:30 PM, three inmates used force to overcome corrections staff and fled from the Gallia County Jail, that is located in the basement of the Gallia County Courthouse. Two of them were taken into custody at that time.

Deputies believe this escape was premeditated but are continuing to investigate.