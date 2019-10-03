International Film Festival being hosted in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Fall International Movie Festival kicks off on Thursday evening in Huntington at the Keith Albee Theatre.

It’s an event the Marshall Arts Series hosts every spring and fall; functions are running through Sunday, October 6.

The first movie to be screened during the festival is the Chinese film, “The Farewell.” It currently has a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “The Farewell” will be screened at 5:30 pm Thursday and will be followed by the Japanese film “The Shoplifters” at 7:30 pm. “The Shoplifters” is a Golden Globe and Academy Award Nominee.

Organizers with Marshall Arts Series say there is a movie for everybody, adding it’s an opportunity to “travel around the world” without having to leave Huntington.

“They’re love, they’re loss, they’re war, they’re heartbreak. And those are the same things that we experience in the US, but we don’t always go and explore other cultures through cinema, and this is an opportunity to do that,” said marketing director Angela Jones. “You want to hear the human stories and see the human stories, and that’s what the film festival is all about.”

The screenings are free to Marshall students while they are $10 dollars per ticket to the public. You can also view the schedule of movies, and the trailers to those films, before heading to the Keith Albee Theatre.

“It’s really important to experience the world. We all get caught up in our little world, but it’s really great to go and explore cinema of another country and just realize how similar we all are,” said Jones. “We are not dis-similar, and that’s what I love about the about the International Film Festival, because they’re universal stories.”