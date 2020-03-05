International Film Festival returns to Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Spring International Film Festival is making its way back to the Jewel City on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the historic Keith Albee Theatre. Thursday evening will kick off the festival as the German film “Styx” is screened at 5:30 p.m., and it’ll be followed by the Spanish film “Pain and Glory” at 7:30 p.m.

“This year in particular, I think, there should be a renewed emphasis on international film because ‘Parasite’ won ‘Best Picture’ at the ‘Oscars,’” said Marshall Arts Series Marketing Director Angela Jones. “It’s the first time a non-English language film won ‘Best Picture’ at the ‘Oscars.’”

A total of 6 films are being shown, many of which will be screened more than once throughout the weekend. Tickets are free for Marshall students, and are $10 dollars for everyone else. Officials say tickets don’t need to be purchased ahead of time. You can just buy them at the Keith Albee box office before the movie.

Event organizers say the international film festival allows folks to take a trip around the world without having to leave Huntington.

“There’s a good amount of entertainment value in international film, because even though it may be ‘foreign’ in a language that you don’t speak, the themes and messages of these films are all human,” said Jones.

International Film Festival Schedule

Thur., March 5, 2020 5:30 pm Styx 7:30 pm Pain & Glory

Fri., March 6, 2020 11:00 am One Child Nation 5:30 pm The Third Wife 7:30 pm Parasite

Sat., March 7, 2020 12:30 pm Woman at War 2:30 pm Parasite 5:30 pm One Child Nation 7:30 pm Pain & Glory

Sun., March 8, 2020 12:30 pm Styx 2:30 pm Woman at War 5:30 pm The Third Wife 7:30 pm One Child Nation



Movie Trailers

One Child Nation

Pain & Glory

Parasite

Styx

The Third Wife

Woman at War

