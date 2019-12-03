International Groceries & Spices Inc., brings food from all over the world for the holidays

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Food is a big part of everyone’s everyday lives. Imagine going to a foreign country and not being able to access the foods that you crave the most, and that reminds you of home. International Groceries & Spices Inc., are bringing food from all over the world to Charleston, West Virginia.

Owners Meena and Harish Anada started their business back in 1987 and have had all kinds of food from all over the world delivered to their shop.





Some of their most popular items include spices, rice, produce, desserts and of course their samosas. Samosas are a traditional Indian appetizer that Meena makes fresh daily and sells for $1 each.

It is so amazing when you see the smile on the customers face, and the satisfaction that they got things that they wanted from their country, reminding them of their flavors and aroma that they grew up with, it’s an amazing feeling.” Meena Anada, Owner

International Groceries and Spices Inc. have fresh produce for any kind of unique, international creation you want:

During the holidays so many different cultures celebrate with food. Meena said, “There is a tradition of certain cooking styles during the holidays, so different cultures will need different things, so we want to make sure we have all of their needs and requirements in stock.”

West Virginia has been Meena and Harish’s home for the past 40 years. Now, they are making it even more of a home for people from all over the world.