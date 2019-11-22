Internet exchange meetup points will help ease your mind when buying and selling items

NITRO/BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – Are you picking up a bargain on Craigslist, Facebook marketplace, or other small-ads site on the Internet? Do you worry about meeting up with someone you never met to do these exchanges?

Worry no longer, Internet shopper, because Internet Purchase Exchange Locations are here.

“You know we always teach our kids, don’t talk to strangers, this is something pretty routine that we’re telling people don’t meet up with a stranger, do it somewhere where it’s safe, and we’ve provided that place.” Chris Tatum, Mayor of Barboursville

There are multiple ones being set all across West Virginia so that you can feel safe when making an online internet exchange. They can most likely be found at your local police station, where there are 24 hour surveillance of these stranger meet-ups. The exchange sites in both Nitro and Barboursville are new but are already proving to be a great service to the internet shoppers, and parents who have shared custody of a child.

“We have a camera here for people to do any kind of exchanges, whether it be a gift exchange, or a child custody thing, we want people to be able to come over, feel like they are safe, know they are being recorded, and that way it’s a public service we can provide for them.” Bobby Eggleton, Chief of Nitro Police



If you are purchasing and selling items online and are uncomfortable about meetup with a stranger, ask your local police about an internet exchange point.

Something as simple as a sign, and 24 hour surveillance can put your mind at ease.