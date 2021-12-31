Intoxi-Taxi to run through the night on New Year’s Eve

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—C&H Taxi will offer a program called “Intoxi-Taxi” on New Year’s Eve to help cut back on drunk driving.
Between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., the first five miles of any ride will be free. Passengers must say “Intoxi-Taxi” to their driver and wear their seatbelts.
To order an Intoxi-Taxi, call 304-344-4902, or download the app at chtaxi.com.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.