Investigation begins for misuse of funds at Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Joe Lynch, the Executive director of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, is retiring from his position effective July 16th.

KCEAA Spokesperson Tom Susman tells 13 News Lynch is retiring after 42 years of service. He was planning on retiring prior to the pandemic but stayed on to help with the response.

Susman also says an investigation is underway after an employee with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority (KCEAA) reported allegations involving possible misuse of funds.

According to Susman, an employee contacted the authority’s board about the issue and that they are conducting an investigation. The spokesman also says the personnel committee has voted to approve an audit of the employee relations fund and will be making recommendations to the full board on July 28th at the KCEAA Board Meeting.

The personnel committee says they are taking the allegations seriously and will continue to investigate the matter.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.