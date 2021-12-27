Investigation into Boone County car crash leads to drug bust

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three people have been arrested in Boone County after an investigation into a car crash leads to a drug bust.

On Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car crash in the area of US119 at Julian, according to their Facebook post.

The deputies say their investigation led to three individuals being arrested on multiple charges. Chad Bradshaw, 34 from South Charleston, Daniel Harper, 53 from Alum Creek, and Kayla Bass, 26 from Alum Creek have all been arrested.

Bradshaw has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and driving revoked for DUI. Harper has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer. Bass has been charged with obstructing an officer.