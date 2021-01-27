Investigation launched into threatening letters over Trump decor

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several reports of residents receiving a threatening letter.

Deputies say an investigation with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has been open and they intend to file criminal charges when the person or people making the threats are identified.

A copy of one of the letters has been shared on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Facebook page with the profanity on the original document covered.

The sheriff’s office says anyone who has received one of these letters, file a report by contacting them at 304-586-0256.