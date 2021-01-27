Severe Weather Bar

Investigation launched into threatening letters over Trump decor

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several reports of residents receiving a threatening letter.

Deputies say an investigation with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service has been open and they intend to file criminal charges when the person or people making the threats are identified.

A copy of one of the letters has been shared on the Putnam County Sheriff’s Facebook page with the profanity on the original document covered.

The sheriff’s office says anyone who has received one of these letters, file a report by contacting them at 304-586-0256.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS