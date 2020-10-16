Investigation leads to drug arrests in Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people are facing drug charges in Lawrence County, Ohio.

According to the Lawrence County, Sheriff’s Office, Isaac W. Hannon, 38, of Ironton, and Myla Jackson, 34, of Cardington were arrested following an approximately two-month-long investigation into allegations of selling heroin. The sheriff’s office says the Lawrence Drug and Major Crimes Task Force made multiple undercover controlled purchases of the narcotic from the home.

Hannon faces three counts of trafficking in drugs (heroin) and one count of complicity to trafficking in drugs (heroin). Jackson faces one count of trafficking in drugs (heroin).

Deputies say during the search they seized narcotics, cash money, digital scales, packaging material and multiple drug abused instruments and paraphernalia.

