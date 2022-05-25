PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — During a morning investigation, officers found human remains near the Riverside Drive area in Prestonsburg.

Prestonsburg officers say area dispatchers received a call in the morning of May 25 about a vehicle that may be related to an investigation led by the Kentucky State Police.

They say when they arrived, they found the vehicle. Kentucky State Police were notified about the possible connection and officers and fire officials started to look around the area.

While searching, they say they found human remains near Riverside Drive.

According to the Prestonsburg Police Department, the KSP is conducting the investigation as a possible part of the already active case.

They say they will release more information when it becomes available.