Investigation leads to two drug and firearm busts

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A continuing investigation has led to two drug and firearm seizures in two West Virginia towns.

Charleston Police Department Lt. Tony Hazelett says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and ATF Task Force Officers, including CPD Criminal Investigation Division members, led a lengthy investigation into illegal narcotics being purchased on Charleston’s West Side. Investigators seized approximately 70 grams of suspected heroin, 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and two firearms.

Officials say that investigation led officers to the Beckley area, where approximately 1,100 grams of suspected heroin, 180 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and three firearms were found and seized by officers. Hazelett says the estimated street value of the narcotics found in Beckley is valued at more than $250,000.

Hazelett says the investigation is continuing and at this time, no further information is being released.

