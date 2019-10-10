Investigation released in death of Scioto County baby found in well

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has released its final “child fatality” report of the Scioto County Children Services’ handling of the death of a baby. While the redacted version of the report does not specifically name 4-month-old Dylan Groves, the timeline matches his case.

The infant’s body was found 30-feet down a well in mid-June. The final investigation found that Scioto County Children Services was “out of compliance with Ohio administrative code.”

The agency is now required to submit a corrective action plan. Meanwhile, Groves’s parents both face a number of charges including aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.

You can read the redacted report below. App Users, if it does not load, tap here.

