KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene after two fishermen found a body in the Kanawha River.
According to Saint Albans Fire Department, the fishermen found a body floating about 50 feet from Mountain Pie Company on the River.
The investigation is ongoing. More details will be provided as they become available.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Police search for escaped man in Boone County
- The Bluegrass State sees new COVID cases, four new deaths
- White House asks U.S. employers to strengthen the economy
- Snyder: It’s the best gift for Pride Month
- One-day-old gorilla cuddles with mom at Antwerp Zoo
- Investigation underway after body found in Kanawha River
- Morrisey: The pipeline will create jobs for the Mountain State
- Police: Lethal round inadvertently fired during standoff
- Petsonk: Repealing Obamacare would be a mistake
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Cases top 50,000, 2,807 deaths reported