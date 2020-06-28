Investigation underway after body found in Kanawha River

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene after two fishermen found a body in the Kanawha River.

According to Saint Albans Fire Department, the fishermen found a body floating about 50 feet from Mountain Pie Company on the River.

The investigation is ongoing. More details will be provided as they become available.

